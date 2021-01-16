Lansing Catholic falls in search of Division 5 title defense

FRANKENMUTH, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Catholic Cougars were looking to defend their 2019 Division 5 state title as they met the Frankenmuth Eagles on Saturday for a state semifinal showdown. The Cougars came into this game with their do-it-all player Alex Watters playing quarterback after their usual starter Joey Baker broke his collarbone in the regional final game against Grosse Ile.

The Eagles came out swinging with a touchdown run by Cole Lindow that made it a 7-0 game. Watters and the Cougars’ offense struggled early as Frankenmuth sacked Watters twice in the first half.

Frankenmuth quarterback, Davin Reif, would sneak in a quarterback keeping run for the Eagles’ second touchdown of the game to make it 14-0. With five seconds to go in the first half, Watters connected with Brandon Lewis for a 76-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to just a touchdown.

The second half was dominated by the Eagles who would score three rushing touchdowns to seal their semifinal victory with a final score of 35-14.

The Cougars state title defending season comes to end with a final record of 8-3.