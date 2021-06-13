Lansing Common blanks Inter Detroit, Shady Omar records club’s first-ever hat trick

Lansing Common forward, Shady Omar celebrates after scoring his second of three goals versus Inter Detroit, on June 13, 2021. LCFC would go on to win the Midwest Premier league match, 4-0.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Common Football Club began the first of four straight Midwest Premier League matches on Sunday. LCFC welcomed Inter Detroit, a team it beat 2-1, on May 28, to Eastern Stadium.

The Robins started league play 1-0-1, three points on the season, and were looking for another three points versus Inter Detroit.

Haslett alum and Eastern Illinois forward, Shady Omar, started the scoring for LCFC with a goal in the 15th minute. In the 35th minute, Common’s Ty Usiak was tripped in the penalty area, which allowed Omar to take the penalty kick and record his second goal of the match, helping LCFC take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Robins – defense and plenty of chances at the net.

Not even ten minutes into the final 45, LCFC was awarded a corner kick and it, somehow, found its way past the defense and to the foot of the captain, Julian Birge, for the Robins’ third goal of the game.

Then, with under ten minutes to play, Omar was at it again. After LCFC was awarded a free-kick, Omar connected on his third goal of the match, extending the lead to 4-0.

“Having four goals in a match is great, we haven’t done that yet this year,” Lansing Common FC coach, Josh Oakley said. “Shady was great and there were a couple of moments before goals that I was really, really, pleased with.”

“We were moving the ball – we were rotating the ball a ton across the back – and they didn’t have too many opportunities because we did our job offensively, putting them under pressure right from the start,” Omar said. “I think the first 30 was really good for us. We kept the ball, a majority of the time, in our attacking half.”

Omar recorded the first hat-trick in club history and LCFC record its first clean-sheet in club history, beating Inter Detroit 4-0. If you ask Omar, which one he’s more satisfied with, it’s the team’s success over his individual success all day.

“It was such a great feeling. It’s a better feeling to see a 4-0 scoreboard,” Omar said. “We all worked hard collectively as a unit, and that was the most important thing. I happened to be on the end of all these chances, and I had a good performance because the entire team had a good performance.”

“Shady Omar is on form right now,” Oakley said confidently. “He’s playing well. His movement off the ball is good, his first touch and bringing the ball down and bringing the other mid-field-line into play is good, and of course, his finishing speaks for itself today.”

LCFC improves to 2-0-1 on the season and will hit the road on Friday, June 18, to take on Michigan Stars U23, who currently sits in first place in the MWPL. Common’s next home match will take place on Saturday, June 26th, against BiH Grand Rapids at 6 p.m.