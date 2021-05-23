Lansing United falls to Detroit City FC in season’s home-opener

Detroit City FC celebrates a goal in the first half of its 6-1 over Lansing United, on May 23, 2021.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you happened to be enjoying your Sunday afternoon in East Lansing – before the rain made an appearance – then there’s a chance you saw pink smoke surfacing throughout the air.

It wasn’t because of a gender reveal. It was because Detroit City Football Club made its way to East Lansing Soccer Complex to take on Lansing United.

It was the first home match of the season for United, who started the season 0-0-2, but with the crowd support for DCFC, it seemed as if the game was being played in Detroit.

The Detroit fans had a lot to cheer about early. In the first 12 minutes, DCFC built up a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Kennedy White and Madison Wolfbauer.

Then, with a few seconds remaining in the first-half stoppage time, defender Margaret Berry stepped into one and found the back of the net to extend the DCFC lead to three at halftime.

“I think maybe we gave up three shots in the first half and they all went in,” Lansing United coach, Jason Crist said after the game. “That’s discouraging as a group and those are mistakes on us that we have to fix. We’ve had a lot of challenges this year getting players to training. Being able to be consistent with our training, normally that is a strength of this group – is the players are very committed, and this year it’s been hard to put the pieces together because we haven’t had the numbers that we need every day.”

It was more of the same in the second half. Detroit City FC (2-0-0) scored three more goals to take down United, 6-1. A bright spot for United was that Michigan State soon-to-be senior Camryn Evans scored her second goal of the season.

“Camryn’s a handful, she’s a beast up top and probably the mainstay of what returned,” Crist said. “The pieces to plug in around her, we need some of those players to get healthy and we need them to be available.”

Lansing United will host Midwest United on Friday, May 28, 2021.