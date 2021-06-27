Lansing United wins final home match of the season

Lansing United prepares for the second half of its game versus Muskegon Risers, on June 27, 2021. United won the match, 4-0, thanks to three second half goals.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the team, it’s hard to believe that the 2021 season is already coming to a close, with just one match remaining after Sunday’s match versus Muskegon Risers.

Lansing United, who typically plays its home matches at the East Lansing Soccer Complex, played its final home match of the season at Lansing Catholic High School after heavy rain passed through Mid-Michigan the previous day.

Back on Saturday, June 14, United took down the Risers, 5-1, on the road, with goals from Anna Stinson (2), Camryn Evans (1), Kaley Buck (1), and Bria Telemaque (1).

On Sunday, June 27, the Hoops were at it again and outscored Muskegon by four goals, once again, winning 4-0. The first goal of the match came off the foot of Stinson, in the 12th minute, and remained the only goal of the first half.

In the second half, United cranked up the intensity and found the back of the net three times. Evans, a senior at Michigan State, scored in the 60th minute off an assist from Lexi Ponstein. 11 minutes later, captain Alexis Mitchell increased the lead to three, and then in the 85th minute, Ponstein found the bottom corner of the net for the Hoops’ fourth goal.

“Coming in after halftime, it was only 1-0, and we sat down and talked about how we can make adjustments,” Evans said. “The big one was not letting them get out as easy, and we started to do that and the game definitely shifted in our direction, once we did that. It was really easy to start picking stuff off because they didn’t have any options.”

“I thought we played well,” Lansing United coach, Jason Crist said. “We shuffled up the starting lineup today just to get a look at some different kids in different spots. One of the main important things to me, during the summer, is to give all the players a good experience and to give them an opportunity to get better for their fall teams and college.”

Lansing United (2-5-1) will close out the season on Saturday, July 10, against Detroit City FC (4-3-0).

“It’s crazy to think that this is it, but we have to finish up strong,” Evans said. “We got a big game coming up against DCFC, so we have to show up.”