LCC cancels basketball and volleyball seasons

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Lansing Community College announced today that the 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons will be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We understand that this decision is disappointing to our LCC community and beyond,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We must remain vigilant in our quest to keep our students safe and healthy.”

LCC considered delaying the decision, but with the latest COVID-19 restrictions reissued by the MDHHS taking effect Monday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 15, 2021, it seems unlikely that indoor sports could resume safely the college said.

Student athletes’ scholarship dollars will not be impacted.

Our 6 Sports team spoke with Lansing Community College Athletic Director, Greg Mallek, on what he thought of the decision.

“It’s disappointing obviously as well as with the student-athletes but I don’t they were one-hundred percent surprised just as I wasn’t when the decision was made by the college we were kind of already prepared for it,” said Mallek. “Lansing Community College, it’s a difficult decision and they look at it they had a long conversation about it but we always gotta put safety first when it comes to these decisions.”

When decisions were being made as to whether or not winter sports seasons would be played, Lansing Community College administrators set specific dates on the calendar for when to cancel the seasons completely. Monday, December 21, was the shutdown date for both basketball seasons and the volleyball season.

Director Mallek explained, “When these discussions started when our new president took over in July, I had a meeting with him fairly quickly with my Dean as well and we put in some go, no go dates for not only the indoor sports but the outdoor sports. So we’ll see how things go after the new year hits after the holiday season goes by and what the numbers look like and we’ll make a decision at an appropriate time as far as those outdoor spring sports.”

