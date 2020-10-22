Local football dispute leads to better district communication

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders from the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids School Districts are promising to improve communication following a dispute during a recent high school football game over the use of the field during halftime.

The two districts issued a joint press release saying while some of the resulting behavior was “unacceptable,” the cause of the dispute was a simple misunderstanding.



The rival high schools say to avoid any repeat incidents athletic directors from both schools will be required to clearly communicate and stick to expectations before and during the games.