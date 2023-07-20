DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The beautiful, historic Fox Theatre in Detroit was the site of the 2023 MAC football kickoff event on Thursday.

The media event, held at a location typically reserved for talented artists and actors, provided a sense of what fans can expect when their MAC football teams take center stage on the gridiron this fall.

For Central Michigan, the season will begin with tough road tests against Michigan State and Notre Dame in the first few weeks.

Anytime you get an opportunity to play a school like that, and Mel does a fantastic job and I’ve had the great opportunity to coach there, I know playing in Spartan Stadium is going to be great for our team,” McElwain said of the week one showdown with the Spartans.

After a 4-8 finish in an injury-laden 2022 season, McElwain and the Chippewas are looking to turn the page and prove last year’s struggles were a fluke. With Bert Emanuel Jr. and Jase Bauer engaged in a quarterback competition this fall, McElwain said the team will rely on its defense early on.

“We’re going to need that defense to really step up, especially early with the schedule we have,” McElwain said. “I want to thank Michigan State and Notre Dame for giving us the opportunity to play them and I think that will be great for our kids and then going on the road to South Alabama, it’s not going to be easy. So we’re going to have to rely on our defense as we get our offense going.”

Over in Kalamazoo, the Western Michigan Broncos are under new leadership in first-year head coach Lance Taylor.

Taylor was the offensive coordinator at Louisville last season and has also been an assistant at Notre Dame and in the NFL.

His fellow MAC coaches issued something of a wake-up call to him via the preseason MAC Coaches Poll, in which Taylor’s Broncos were picked to finish dead last in the MAC West.

“I love it,” Taylor said. “My whole life I’ve been the underdog and been counted out. I think a lot of our guys in our locker room have too and so I think it’ll continue to fuel our fire.”

Meanwhile, Chris Creighton enters his 10th season at Eastern Michigan and has built something special in Ypsilanti. The Eagles have made a bowl game four of the past five years and won the Michigan MAC last season by beating both CMU and WMU.

But this year, the Eagles have their sights set on more than just a bowl game and wins over Central and Western.

“There are two ways of thinking about the (2022) season,” Creighton said. “There’s winning a bowl game, and winning the Michigan MAC and being co-West champions. Our guys really don’t think about that as much as they think about losing to Toledo on a 4th and 10 with two minutes and some seconds left. I think that speaks to kind of where we are as a program.”