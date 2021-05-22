Mason makes history, wins first-ever CAAC Silver Cup

The Mason girls soccer team celebrates winning the 2021 CAAC Silver Cup. The Bulldogs defeated Okemos 3-2, on May 21, 2021.

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – After the crowing of the Capital Area Activities Conference Gold, Copper, and Bronze Cups Thursday night, the CAAC Silver was on the line in Okemos between the Chiefs and Mason.

The first goal of the game didn’t come until the final minute of the first half and it was a goalie that put it in the back of the net.

Mason was given a free-kick, and that’s when senior goalie Katie Goss stepped up and gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at halftime.

“Oh my gosh, I looked at my coach and I was like ‘What? Did I just make that?’ I did not know how to react. I was so happy,” Goss said.

“That is her first goal, but she hits a really good ball so we put her in that position every single time,” Mason soccer coach Christie Hursey said. “Katie has demonstrated time and time again that she can come up and strike a great ball so we use her in those situations. She came up big tonight with that direct kick goal.”

In the second half, Okemos wasted no time tying things up. Three minutes into the half, Abby Jager found a way to sneak it into the back of the net, to tie the game at one.

The next goal came with less than ten minutes to play. Senior Lauren Pekrul scored the go-ahead goal for Mason, who then made it a 3-1 game thanks to a goal junior Sofia Lara. Okemos added a late goal, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Mason defeats Okemos, 3-2, to claim its first-ever CAAC Silver Cup and its first CAAC Cup.

“Us seniors have been talking about lifting a trophy for the past four years. So, it’s really nice to get to that,” Goss said. “I love coach Hursey and all the coaches so I’m really glad we could get this win for them. And now we’re ready for districts.”

“We’ve, kind of, found a groove heading into the district tournament,” Hursey said. “Really proud of the kids, really proud of Mason soccer for a Silver Cup win.”