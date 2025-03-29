ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan softball team swept a doubleheader against Michigan State on Saturday, winning game one 15-3 before earning a dramatic 9-8 walk-off win in eight innings in game two.

The second game of the doubleheader featured two incredible individual performances. MSU’s Kaelin Cash finished 3-for-4 with three home runs and drove in all eight of MSU’s runs. The three home runs and eight RBI are both single-game program records for MSU.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Jenissa Conway finished 4-for-6 with two home runs, six runs batted in and three runs scored, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

“For her to be able to see the results of all of her hard work, it really is encouraging for her,” said Michigan head coach Bonnie Tholl of Conway’s performance. “You just smile for a kid like that who really has been working at her craft diligently and now it’s really starting to come to fruition. It’s really starting to pay dividends for her. I see her comfort level at the plate, in the box, and so it’s a good thing for Jenissa and it’s a great thing for Michigan softball.”

The teams played the doubleheader in order to wrap up the series ahead of forecasted severe weather on Sunday.

MSU took game one of the series on Friday night, 4-3, securing its first win over Michigan since 2018.

With the two wins on Saturday, Michigan improves to 27-9 (6-1 Big Ten). MSU falls to 10-18 (2-8) with the losses.