Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons to enter NFL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in a tweet.

Ima bleed Green and White till I die! SpartanDawg for life!💚😤👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ejWxXvlzyP — وحش (@_antjuan_) December 18, 2020

Simmons could’ve taken advantage of the NCAA granting a free year of eligibility to all players this season due to COVID-19, but instead opted for the draft.

Simmons led the team in tackles with 75 in just seven games and also had 9 tackles for loss. Noah Harvey was the next closest in tackles with 54. Simmons also had 90 tackles last year as a junior.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make due to the love I have for Michigan State,” Simmons said in his post. “I would like to thank Coach Tucker for being there for me throughout everything this past year.”

Simmons is one of a number of players to announce they’re leaving the Spartans in the last few days. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi was the latest, announcing that he would enter the transfer portal today.

Michigan State’s final scheduled game of the year with Maryland was canceled earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Terrapin program.