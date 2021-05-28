Michigan State shows ‘lack of competitiveness’ in eighth inning, falls at home to Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Through the first seven innings, of Friday’s game between Michigan State and Iowa, the two teams put together a solid ballgame. After that, the wheels fell off for MSU.

The Spartans walked nine Hawkeyes in the eighth inning and allowed eight runs to score. Turning, what was, a 4-1 game into a 12-1 game, and leaving coach Jake Boss Jr. the most frustrated he’s been following a game all season.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen this non-competitiveness in a game, and let’s not forget, we got 27 put up on us at Penn State, a couple of weeks ago. As disappointing as that was, we just weren’t very good that day,” Boss said. “You have to give a superlative effort for nine innings, and if you don’t, you’re going to be in trouble. Good teams capitalize on that, and that’s what happened tonight.”

This series with Iowa is the Spartans’ final series of the season, and with Senior Day and the final game of the season on Sunday, this is not a performance Boss liked to see this late in the year.

“I think it was a lack of competitiveness, to be quite honest with you, and that is not acceptable in our program,” Boss said. “That’s not how we’ve ever operated here. It’s not acceptable, it’s not a winning attitude and it’s not going to be a part of our program. Like I said, changes are going to be made, but we’re going to find the nine guys that are ready to go out and compete their tails off tomorrow for Michigan State.”

Michigan State walked a total of 15 batters in the 12-1 loss.