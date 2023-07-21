Former Michigan standout Clark Elliott is now patrolling the outfield at Jackson Field as a member of the Lansing Lugnuts.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Clark Elliott credits his father for helping nurture his love for baseball, even though his dad never actually played the game.

“He coached my Little League team and stuff like that,” Elliott said. “I mean, he wasn’t the most knowledgeable baseball player out there because he didn’t even play but he did his best. So we were kind of able to learn the game both together.

Elliott’s love for baseball quickly grew into an obvious talent. Coming out of high school in Barrington, Ill., Elliott had a host of Division I offers to pick from and ultimately chose the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan was the easy choice for me. The balance of academics and athletics, it can’t be matched anywhere in the country so going there was the easy choice,” Elliott said.

Over three years at Michigan, Elliott developed into one of the best leadoff hitters in the Big Ten. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection as a junior in 2022 and was named the 2022 Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

All of that led to his selection by the Oakland A’s with the 69th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Elliott began the 2023 season with the Low-A Stockton Ports but quickly made the leap to the High-A Lansing Lugnuts.

While he’s a Michigan man at heart, he admits that the MSU campus in East Lansing is growing on him.

“Especially being a Michigan guy, everybody has a preconceived notion of Michigan State and what the campus is going to look like,” Elliott said. “But you know, I got here and the people here are amazing. Campus is beautiful. I really love spending time on campus and just walking around the town of East Lansing. Whenever I get homesick, I can go visit my friends at Ann Arbor.”

The transition on the field hasn’t been as seamless thus far. It’s plenty early in his development and Elliott showed all kinds of promise at Michigan, but he has struggled to hit in Lansing and has a batting average of just .179 through 43 games with the Lugnuts.

Elliott studied cognitive science while at Michigan and said he’s relying on what he learned in that major to help him through any struggles.

“It’s kind of just helping me figure out what makes me tick, what works for me mentally off the field,” he said. “Trying to get away from it and trying to have a good thought process going into the game. There are so many different aspects of that major that help me.”

Elliott is soaking up as much knowledge as he can from the Lugnuts’ players and coaching staff and said the biggest lesson from his time in Lansing so far is to trust in his abilities.

“You’re good for a reason and you got here for a reason,” he said. “So [to] not worry about what’s going on on the field and your performance on the field. [It’s] just having that confidence that you’re a talented ballplayer and [it’s time to] just go out there and do it.”