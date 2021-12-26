MSU and Pitt set to compete in Battle for Bowl Week Competition

Pitt participates in the Basketball Skills challenge as a part of Battle for Bowl Week prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. Pitt lost the first round of three skills challenges and will face Michigan State in the game on Dec.30, 2021. (Rob Foldy via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLNS)—Battle for Bowl Week Competition has begun!

No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Pitt will battle it out in a series of competitions for the Battle for Bowl Week Belt. The winner of the Battle for Bowl Week tends to go on to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in six of the last 10 games.

The first competition began on Christmas with a basketball challenge. Five players from each team were given 45 seconds each to make a basket from various spots around the court.

Pitt participates in the Basketball Skills challenge as a part of Battle for Bowl Week prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. Pitt lost the first round of three skills challenges and will face Michigan State in the game on Dec.30, 2021. (Rob Foldy via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

The second competition is set for Dec. 26 where each team will participate in kart racing at Andretti Indoor Karting. Team members will be given the chance to test their driving skills as part of the competition. The average lap time for each team will be totaled, and the fastest average time will be declared a winner.

The third competition will be the “Football Feud” where four offensive players, four defensive players, and two assistant coaches from both teams will battle in a football version of the game show “Family Feud.”

Pitt participates in the Basketball Skills challenge as a part of Battle for Bowl Week prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. Pitt lost the first round of three skills challenges and will face Michigan State in the game on Dec.30, 2021. (Rob Foldy via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

The Football Feud is a two-round game and the team with the highest score at the end of the two rounds will be declared a winner, or a tiebreaker. Extra competitions could be added to determine a winner if it is a tied score.

For more information on the Battle for Bowl Week, please visit https://chick-fil-apeachbowl.com/battleforbowlweek.