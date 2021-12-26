MSU Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl update

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLNS)—Michigan State University held its second practice at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech University for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Sunday, as part of the Battle for Bowl Week Competition.

Michigan State University arrived in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 24.

“We’re happy to be here in Atlanta,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker. “The Peach Bowl is a great bowl. We had a smooth trip down and everything has been great so far. The weather is great and we’ve had a couple of great practices over at Tech. This is a first-class bowl game. Our players are very excited to be here.”

The team held its first practice for the Peach Bowl at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 25.

Tucker said later Sunday night Michigan State will visit Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Marietta.

Michigan State University will hold its third practice in Atlanta on Monday inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

