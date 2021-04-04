MSU volleyball falls in four sets on Senior Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State volleyball season unlike anything we’ve seen before came to an end on Saturday. The Spartans, who normally play in the fall, wrapped up their 2021 spring season with a match against Rutgers.

After Friday’s five-set loss to Rutgers, MSU had revenge on the mind, and eyes on its first home win of the season.

The Spartans were also celebrating six seniors, Alyssa Chronowski, Julia Hatcher, Bella Legarza, Meredith Norris, Elena Shklyar, and Lauren Swartz, who were looking to end their career on a high note.

Saturday’s match started similar to the Friday’s match. Rutgers took the first set, 25-15, and Michigan State took the second set, 25-16.

In the third set, Rutgers built a 23-15 lead, but the Spartans got some much needed momentum by taking seven of the next eight points to cut the Scarlet Knights lead to 24-22. Eventually Rutgers would collect match point to take the set and a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set saw MSU take a 24-23 lead, but Rutgers would take three straight match-points to win the set, 26-24. The Scarlet Knights would win the match in four sets, ending the Spartans season with a 3-12 record.

Cathy George and company still had reason to smile after the match. The entire team took the court to watch a video that celebrated the six seniors.

“It reminded me of the amazing times I’ve spent with some really incredible people,” MSU senior outside hitter, Alyssa Chronowski said. “Something that I’ve learned in sports, is you get to meet a bunch of people, who are really similar to you. They’re really unique and they’re not people that you pick up on because they’re so different, but, gosh, has that made this experience sweeter.”

“I was new this year and they were completely open arms, kind of told me how it was – embracing, checking in on me. So they were awesome. They, just really, kept the culture that they wanted,” MSU sophomore outside hitter, Cecilee Max-Brown said. “It was really exciting to see how they’ve grown, how they’ve changed. I’ve only know them for a year so it was cool looking back on what they’ve done here, and all the memories they’ve made.”