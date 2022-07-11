LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Common Football Club (FC) has had an interesting couple of weeks and it all started on June 29th when the news broke that head coach Josh Oakley was leaving to take the head coaching job at Eastern Illinois University. NCAA rules when coaching a Division 1 program prohibit him from coaching the Common for the rest of the season.

Losing the leader of the club could derail a season but the Robbins have taken it in stride even after getting the shocking news. East Lansing alum and Common FC midfielder, Julian Birge, shared his reaction when he first heard the news that Coach Oakley (aka Oaks) was leaving the club.

“It was frankly a very sad moment for me and then once I kind of got over that initial feeling I knew that he had made the right decision for himself and we wish him nothing but the best I know he’ll do well there,” said Birge. “Then knowing that Sorg was gonna be the one that was gonna come in and help with that transition I couldn’t have felt better about it.”

Interim head coach Brent Sorg moved into the role from his assistant coaching position and has been welcomed with open arms by his players.

“They’ve done a really tremendous job of excepting me listening to you know the coaching points and they’ve adapted very well,” said coach Sorg.

Holt alum and Common FC center forward, Guershom Sylvain, has been pleased with the direction the club is heading with Sorg in charge.

“We know like he’s a good coach and it’s not like we’re trying to replace Oaks but we know we’re in great hands cause Sorg’s there.”

With two league matches left on the schedule, the Robbins have an opportunity to win the Midwest Premier League for the first time in club history. Which would mean so much not just to these home-grown players but also to the community and the fanbase they represent.

“When (Lansing) Ignite folded, there was a strong group that got together and decided they wanted soccer back in Lansing and they poured countless hours and not only hours but they’ve poured their heart and soul into this,” said Borg. “The least that we can do in return is to go out and give our best and to try to win a championship.”

The Robbins have an away match against Milwaukee Torrent on Friday night but then return to Michigan for the first of their two Midwest Premier League matches to end the season. Click here for the Robbins’ full schedule and stick with 6 Sports for continued coverage of the Lansing Common FC going for its first league title.