EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After beating the Badgers 4-2 on Friday, MSU completed the sweep over Wisconsin on Saturday with a 3-2 victory, both wins coming in front of sell-out crowds. With the pair of wins, the Spartans move to the top of the Big Ten standings and are the first team in the country to reach double-digit wins this season.

Entering the third period with things tied 1-1, Brighton, Michigan native Joey Larson would net his second goal of the weekend to give MSU the lead. Captain Nash Nienhuis would then seal the deal finding the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. With another three-goal performance on Saturday, Michigan State has now scored at least three goals in 13 of its last 14 games this season. Freshman goalie Trey Augustine had two outstanding performances between the pipes turning aside 32 shots on Friday and 28 shots on Saturday.

MSU will now travel to Minneapolis for a two-game series with Minnesota.