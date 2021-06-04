Okemos battles through slugfest with Detroit Country Day in state quarterfinal

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – The Okemos boys lacrosse team has had a magical 2021 season, coming into Friday night’s Division 2 state quarterfinal game against Detroit Country Day with an 11-4 record. Okemos and Country Day met halfway at Parker Middle School in Howell and even though the Yellowjackets have a powerhouse program it was Okemos who came out swinging.

It’s been a fast and exciting first quarter in tonight’s @MHSAA Division 2 State Quarterfinal game. @okemosboyslax leads Detroit Country Day 3-1 after the 1st quarter! Full highlights tonight only on @WLNS at 11. #HereforYou pic.twitter.com/K8BTVYexih — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) June 4, 2021

Okemos’ Mitch Chermak scored three straight goals getting himself a hattrick in the first few minutes of the game. But the Yellowjackets would respond in a big way, scoring five straight goals to take a 5-3 lead into halftime.

Okemos landed a massive counter-punch in the fourth quarter tying the game at six goals each with six minutes left in the game but the Yellowjackets would put home two straight goals to win, 8-6.

After the game, we spoke with Okemos head coach, Mike Van Antwerp, who shared how much this team and this season meant to him.

“I couldn’t be prouder and just the whole season was just a dream you know,” said Van Antwerp. “I was just telling them that from the first game just being able to be out there with them and experience everything about it was just incredible. I’m so proud of the way that they battled tonight and that game could’ve gone either way and it didn’t go our way. For them to finish battling and fighting like that is just incredible, it was so fun to watch.”