Okemos pulls off comeback, advances in CAAC Blue tournament

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – With COVID-19 causing teams to shut down, and miss games this season, the Capital Area Activities Conference decided to hold a, first-ever, CAAC Blue tournament, to determine the league champion.

No. 2 DeWitt(7-2) hosted No. 7 Okemos(2-4) in the quarterfinals.

After the third quarter, DeWitt held a 41-27 lead. The Chiefs, who have won the last three CAAC Blue titles, didn’t give in and fought back. With under 15 seconds remaining, Okemos trailed by six when Christian Billantes connected on a three-pointer, cutting the Panthers lead to three.

Following missed free throws by DeWitt, Okemos’ Will Young had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. The shot came up short, but Young was fouled on the three-point attempt and had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line, with two seconds left.

Young stepped to the line and knocked down all three free throws, tying the game at 53 and forcing overtime.

In overtime, Okemos hit more clutch free throws to take down DeWitt, 60-57.

“We call those free throws big-time free throws, we call them that in practice. Hopefully he had the positive vibes going through – for him to sink all three like that,” Okemos coach Jeff Wonch said. “We’ve had a lot of things not go our way this season, so to see some things bounce our direction, I’m just really excited that we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

“I was really nervous, but the crowd was there for me, and my team was there for me and I just knew I had to make them,” Young said. “We don’t give up. We were down three points, got a foul – they misses a couple free throws which helped – came down, got a foul and made three big free throws.

Young had a game-high 25 points for the Chiefs, and Bryce Kurncz had a team-high 20 points for DeWitt.

Okemos will take on Holt, on Thursday, in the CAAC Blue semifinals.