Olivet freshman Bo Lincoln sinks game-winner in double overtime to top unbeaten Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – In a battle between the top two teams in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference, Olivet and Leslie lived up to the hype.

Olivet came in 7-0. Leslie came in 5-0.

In the fourth quarter, Leslie held a seven-point lead, but saw that fade away in the final seconds of regulation. With the Eagles down two, Brayden Wine was able to grab the rebound, off a teammates missed three-point attempt, and put it back up tie the game at 51 to force overtime.

Leslie held two-point lead, in the final minute of the first overtime, but again Olivet found a way to tie it up and force another overtime.

“We found a lot of scramble basket tonight, which isn’t our main thing, but it was big for us tonight,” Olivet coach Matt Seidl said.

In double overtime, the two teams again traded punches.

With 14 second remaining and the game tied at 59, Olivet had possession of the ball and took a timeout to game plan for a final shot.

The Eagles got the ball in the hands of their freshman, Bo Lincoln, who drove baseline and hit the game-winner with just a few ticks on the clock to give Olivet the 61-59 win.

“I’ll carry it throughout my high school,” Lincoln said about his game-winning shot. “It’s big. Everyone thought they were coming in to win the league. We had to make a statement tonight and we did.”

“He’s very talented and he’s a playmaker,” Seidl said. “To be honest I don’t mind having the ball in his hands in that situation, which is kind of weird to say for a 15-year old kid out there, but he did a nice job as did all our guys.”