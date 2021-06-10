East Lansing freshman Drew Miller is confident and ready for the state finals

East Lansing freshman golfer Drew Miller takes practice swings at Eagle Eye Golf Club in East Lansing. Miller will represent the Trojans in the Division 1 state finals at Forest Akers West, on June 11-12, 2021.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The best Division 1 high school boy golfers in the state of Michigan will gather at Forest Akers West on Friday and Saturday for the state finals.

One of the golfers who’ll be representing Mid-Michigan will be East Lansing freshman Drew Miller.

Miller qualified as an individual for the state finals after beating Midland HH Dow senior Nicholas Fabiano in a playoff at the regional tournament. Miller finished in third place with a score of 76.

“I have not had a freshman like Drew,” said Victor Whipp, the coach of the East Lansing boys golf team for 13 years. “I’ve had a lot of really good players, but not as freshman like, quite like Drew at all.”

The freshman standout’s career-best round is a 69, which happened at the GolfWeek Junior Tour in Kentucky. In year one of high school golf, Miller’s season-low is a 73, and it’s the experience of playing in tournaments like GolfWeek Junior Tour that has him ready for the state finals.

“I expect him to be a little bit nervous because it is a little bit of a different setting, but he can handle it. He’s not your average freshman,” Whipp said.

“I kind of feel like I’m representing my school a little bit, so I want to play good for myself, play good for my school and my coach,” Miller said. “I expect highly of myself, so I’m excited.

When it comes to the relationship between Whipp and Miller, it goes all the way back to when Miller was rocking the diapers. So come Friday and Saturday, in the state finals, Whipp will have the opportunity to caddie Miller, except when he’s on the green, and create what the two hopes are the first of many great memories at the state finals tournament.

“His dad and I have been friends since literally he was born. So, his dad and I have spent a lot of time with him,” Whipp said. “His mom and dad have done such a great job with him.”

“He really helps me out there,” Miller said. “He’s seen a lot of the courses, a lot more times than I have. He kind of guides me around a little bit and helps me with my swing a lot, and my putting and just mental coach.”

“He’s just such a great kid, he’s a great student, he’s a great player and his best is in front of him for sure,” Whipp said.