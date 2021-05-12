Player of the Week: Elyse Brittain bringing the heat for Holt softball

Holt senior pitcher Elyse Brittain prepares her windup in a game verses East Lansing, on May 12. Brittain was named the ‘6 Sports Player of the Week’ after throwing ten strikeouts versus Williamston and 11 versus DeWitt.

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week was just another day at the office for Holt’s Elyse Brittain. The senior pitcher threw five no-hit innings and struck out ten batters in a win versus Williamston. She then proceeded to strike out 11 batters in a win over DeWitt, just three days later.

On the season, Brittain is averaging 11 strikeouts per game.

“I want to be consistent every single time I step out there. I don’t really want to change based on the team I’m playing and based on if they’re good or not as good as they should be. I just want to attack them the same way I do every single time,” Brittain said.

Oh yeah, she can also hit.

In the doubleheader sweep of DeWitt, Brittain drove in four runs. In the sweep of Williamston, she drove in a pair of runs. These performances at the plate came less than a week after she hit three home runs in the Holt Softball Tournament, on May 2.

“She’s our number three-hitter, she’s really consistent, she’s hitting over .500, she stays after and puts in the work. There’s a lot of them that do that now. They want to play the better teams, they want to get better all the time – so those are some really good attributes,” Holt softball coach, Kim Reichard said.

When Brittain steps out onto the diamond, she is all business. Last year, during quarantine she used that as an opportunity to improve her skills both in the circle and at the plate. That extra work she’s put in has shown during her senior season. It’s also not the only thing she’s improved on in the last year.

“She is a good baker,” Reichard said. “She brings some great pastries and cookies to us coaches.”

“That was a quarantine thing. That was one of the best things I’ve picked up so far,” Brittain said.

Believe it or not, her new hobby has helped change her mindset and approach when out on the diamond.

“With baking, it’s definitely a stress-reliever. It just takes your mind off how intense this game can be, and the wins and the losses definitely can take away from the moment,” Brittain said. “When I step off the field, I know I can be just myself and relax, but once I come on the field, I have to turn it back up.