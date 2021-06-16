Player of the Week: Macy Irelan racking up the K’s for Owosso

Owosso’s Macy Irelan warms up her arm during practice, on June 16. Irelan collected 21 strikeouts in the Trojans regional championship win over Lakewood.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – It wasn’t hard to determine who the school year’s final “6 Sports Player of the Week” was going to be after seeing what Owosso’s Macy Irelan did for the Trojans on regional championship Saturday.

In the regional semifinal versus Haslett, Irelan collected 12 strikeouts in a 12-0 win. Just a few hours later, Irelan was back in the circle for the regional championship game versus Lakewood, where she pitched ten innings and racked up 21 strikeouts for a total of 33 in a day’s worth of work.

Owosso would defeat Lakewood, 6-1, in ten innings to claim the program’s first-ever regional title.

On Tuesday, in the 5-4 win over Wayland in the state quarterfinal, Irelan, again, pitched the entire game for the Trojans and picked up 15 strikeouts in eight innings.

In fact, in the 38 games, Owosso has played this season, Irelan has pitched every inning except for one. So you better believe Irelan will be getting the ball to start Thursday’s state semifinal game versus Gaylord, at Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium.

For some, that might come with a little nerves, but for Irelan, she loves the pressure.

“I am nervous, but I feel like that helps me pitch better,” Irelan said. “It means it means something to you, and if it means something to you then you want to be good at it and you want to work for it.”

“Nerves can help you if you make them feel like excitement, you know if they don’t make you feel sick and stuff,” Owosso’s softball coach of 38 years, JoEllen Smith said. “You just say I’m excited because I want to be here.”

In her 38 years at the helm of the Trojan’s softball program, Smith had high praise for Irelan, who’s committed to Kent State.

“She’s the best I’ve had and she’s the best I’ve seen,” Smith said. “She loves the sport of softball, she’s followed it since she was little. She takes her spring breaks and goes to different college campuses to watch spring ball.”