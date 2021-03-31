Player of the Week: Max Burton’s relationship with his brother has grown through basketball

Williamston, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a lot of height in the ‘Hornets Nest’ this season. The tallest one in the hive is junior Maxwell Burton.

“I would say I’m a position-less player and can play positions two to five, and shoot the lights out,” Burton said.

The 6-foot-10 inch junior came off the bench in Thursday’s district semi-final win, 66-42, over Fowlerville and scored a game-high 25 points. Burton then backed that up in Saturday’s district championship win, 42-39, over Chelsea by scoring a team-high 15 points. Showing why Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo and Oakland have already made an offer for his services.

“I would say I’m a pretty unselfish player,” Burton said. “I’m not out there taking 30 shots a game. I’m taking good shots and just trying to get in good spots for my teammates.”

“Last year, as a sophomore, he was up with us and he really started to blossom at the end of the year, and then he was growing the entire season. Continued to grow in AAU and got some really nice offers,” Williamston coach, Tom Lewis said.

Max isn’t the only Burton on the Hornets team this year. His older brother Nicalus also plays on the team, and it was because of COVID-19 that the two spent a lot of time at their house shooting. Which is when Max convinced Nic to join the basketball team.

“During quarantine, I didn’t really have much to do,” Nic Burton said. “my brother was outside playing and I’d go play with him, and I started enjoying it so I decided I’d come out for the team.”

“Nic hasn’t played since he was a freshman – he’s a really good tennis player, a dream teamer in tennis. I said ‘Oh, is he going to play?’ and he goes ‘yeah he thinks he might come out for the team,'” Lewis said.

Once Nic, also know as “snipper”, made the team he continued to play a big role in his younger brothers growth as a basketball player.

“Sometimes I’ll see him slacking off, and other people won’t notice that, but I’m not going to let that fly,” Nic Burton said. “if we’re on the car ride home, I’ll talk to him, or something, and make sure he’s doing what he needs to be doing.

Max said jokingly, “It’s always when you do something wrong, you’ll go home and he’ll tell your parents about it, try to get a laugh out of them.”