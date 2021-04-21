Player of the Week: Sophie Thelen running wild for the Pewamo-Westphalia

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – With the track season underway, Pewamo-Westphalia’s Sophie Thelen has already made it known she’s one of the best in the state.

At the Fowler Invite, Thelen, who’s committed to Saginaw Valley State, captured first place in both the 100-meter dash(12.74 seconds) and the 200-meter dash(26.58 seconds), and the pole vault by clearing nine-feet. It’s her sprinting ability that has led to her success in pole vault.

“In the first couple weeks that we’ve been together, I’ve been becoming even more excited. Especially seeing someone like Sophie Thelen doing the stuff that she’s doing already,” Pewamo-Westphalia track coach, Scott Werner said. ” She’s such a brilliant and talented sprinter that as we were looking around, deciding how to use her talents, we were putting more of the emphasis there (pole vault).”

“You really need to be fast, that’s an important part of it,” Thelen said. “You really need upper body strength and core to pull yourself upside down.”

When Thelen steps into the blocks, she has winning on her mind. She also has winning in her DNA.

In 2019, Sophie, along with her older sister Amelia, was apart of the Pirates’ team that took home the team state championship. Next on the agenda for Sophie is winning her first individual state title.

“Just the other day, in pretty cold conditions, she was 1/100 of a second off her fastest time ever,” Werner said. “That’s pretty impressive considering two years ago she took third in the state, in the one hundred.”

After last season was canceled due to COVID-19, Thelen has taken a new leadership role for Pewamo-Westphalia, but she still contunies to be the driving force that’ll take the Pirates to another title.

“It’s been so nice to finally get back out on the track. It’s been a little weird since we have such a young team, just seeing how everyone is adjusting, but I can see everybody is starting to get comfortable again, and it’s just nice competing again,” Thelen said.

“I think that we have a really, really strong group, but most of the pieces will be built around what Sophia does,” Werner said.

No pressure there.

Thelen is not intimidates her opponents on the track, but in anything that requires competition.

“She’s just a straight up competitor,” Werner said. “I would be afraid to take her on in a board game because she is so competitive. And that’s the thing that I think makes her so good, is her competitiveness. She wants to go out and win not matter if it’s cross country, the 100-meter dash or the pole vault. She’s really going to go all in and she’s going to attack.”