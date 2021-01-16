Portland St. Patrick fought until the end, but couldn’t slow down North Central in state title game

Portland St. Patrick football coach, Patrick Russman talks with senior quarterback Connor Cross. The Shamrocks fell to Powers North Central, 70-48, in the Div. II 8-man state title game on Jan. 16.

BRIGHTON, Mich.(WLNS) – Through ten games this season, Powers North Central had been held to under 50 points just once.

So you had a feeling the scoreboard operator at the Legacy Center in Brighton was going to get their money’s worth, during the Division II 8-man state title game between Portland St. Patrick and North Central.

In the end, 118 points were up on the board in what resulted in a 70-48 win for North Central.

“They knew what was facing them today,” Portland St. Patrick football coach, Patrick Russman said. “Kids just stepped up. We were missing some kids and they knew they had to step up, and they did. They’ve been answering the call all year long. We’re disappointed, but happy with our play.”

North Central jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Thanks to a Touchdown, 2-point conversion, and a safety.

So looking for any kind of answer, Portland St. Patrick turned to it’s senior quarterback Connor Cross, who threw a 1-yard touchdown to Seth Frawley. Starting the scoring for the Shamrocks.

Cross, being one of six seniors on the team, is one of four seniors that have been apart of the team for four years.

“Our seniors, including Connor set the bar a little higher for people,” Russman said. “All the seniors that have come through have always left us something to build off of, and Connor and this group have definitely done that.”

This is the second straight season and third time in four years the Shamrocks have fallen in the state title game.

While there’s disappointment in that stat for the Shamrocks, Russman couldn’t be prouder of this group that has dealt with so much adversity this season, due to COVID-19.

“When the things are going not your way, there’s still hope if you keep fighting,” Russman said. “These guys brought that hope all the time, brought it to us so we appreciate that. And this team will be on that we remember forever.”

Portland St. Patrick finishes the season at 10-1.