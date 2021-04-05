MSU Basketball coach Dane Fife to leave Spartans for Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University associate coach Dabe Fife will leave his position with the Spartans, to become an assistant coach at Indiana University 6 News confirms.

Fife posted the following statement to his twitter account Monday, following the news of his departure.

Fife spent 10-years with the Spartans under Head Coach Tom Izzo.

Back home again in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/19wzWF2kzp — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 5, 2021

