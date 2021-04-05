MSU Basketball coach Dane Fife to leave Spartans for Indiana

Courtesy: Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University associate coach Dabe Fife will leave his position with the Spartans, to become an assistant coach at Indiana University 6 News confirms.

Fife posted the following statement to his twitter account Monday, following the news of his departure.

Fife spent 10-years with the Spartans under Head Coach Tom Izzo.

