OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – Former Lansing Sexton football star Dontal Wright has already made his impact at the college level. The now Olivet College wide receiver also lines up at running back when the game plan calls for it. This past Saturday, handing the ball off to Dontal was probably one of the best things the Comets decided to do all game.

He rushed for 197-yards and three touchdowns on only five touches from the running back position while also catching one pass for 18 yards in the Comets’ 54-14 win over Eureka (Ill.) College. Dontal’s touchdowns weren’t short runs by any measure. His first touchdown was a 45-yard run, his second one was from 54-yards, and his third was an 84-yard sprint to the endzone.

Having such an outstanding performance earned Donal the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Offensive Player of the Week. So we had to know, what was it like scoring all three touchdowns?

“You got the first one you got the crowd into it, you get the second one like okay this might be a big game for me, the third one I’m just looking around if you watch the video I actually looked at my mom scoring the touchdown so that was kinda big for me to have her here for a college game, it’s just really excitement all around,” said Dontal.

“We knew he had it in him and it’s great to see all the work you know that he’s done certainly and what we’ve done as a coaching staff to put him in that position to come to fruition on the field,” said Olivet Football Coach Dan Musielewicz.

Even in moments like this one where Dontal is being recognized for his personal achievement, he’s a smart play-making offensive weapon who knows to thank his offensive line.

“Honestly, I’m just blessed to be able to be in this situation and have the (offensive) line I do to make them plays happen because without the line I wouldn’t have that hole and I was kinda frustrated with myself cause the play before I felt like I could have had that touchdown earlier but everything is set up in a way,” said Dontal.

For Olivet College’s starting quarterback Evan Ormsby, having Dontal to handoff to is a dream come true.

“Makes me feel amazing knowing that he’s behind me and he can go out and do things in the open field as well like he’s opening up our playbook,” said Ormsby. “He’s doing the things in the run also he can do things in the pass…the passing game. I just…I’m happy he’s here one hundred percent.”

The Comets will be on the road this upcoming weekend to take on Hanover (Ind.) College. Their next home game is on Saturday, October 8 vs. Kalamazoo College at 2 p.m.