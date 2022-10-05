GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – There are performances on a football field that can make your head spin but over at Grand Ledge this past Friday night, Shawn Foster had a game that could make jaws scrape the parking lot pavement on the way home.

The senior quarterback ran for 396 yards and SEVEN touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the Comets’ 56-49 win over DeWitt. It wasn’t until the next day when the Grand Valley State University commit was attending a GVSU game that it all hit him as to what he did. His reaction fit the highlights he watched back.

“It was crazy like I just kept talking to my mom about it like, I can’t believe that actually happened and it was definitely the craziest and most fun game that I’ve ever played in and I was thinking about it all night like I just kept looking at videos on my phone, on Twitter and stuff…I couldn’t believe it,” said Foster.

Grand Ledge Head Coach, Joe Brya, told us he definitely didn’t expect a performance like that but knows how dangerous his starting quarterback can be.

“In terms of rushing performances, that’s the best that I’ve ever seen in terms of one game, a single performance, and I’ve been around the game a long time but that was an incredible performance and I’m really proud of Shawn,” said Coach Brya.

Growing up in Mid-Michigan, Shawn has always heard about his Dad, also named Shawn Foster, who before becoming a running back at Michigan State he ran for 308 yards and five touchdowns at Lansing Sexton in the late 1990s. So Shawn’s 396 yards and seven touchdowns gave him his own legacy. Was there any trash talk between father and son after the game?

“I brought it up right after the game,” said Shawn. “I was like, you know, I beat all your things, right?”

What did dad say to that?

“He was happy about it, he was more happy than I was about it,” said Shawn.

Shawn’s goals for the rest of his senior season are not just to be a great senior leader of the Grand Ledge football program, but the Comets also have their eyes on that East Laning game at the end of the regular season, which right now is shaping up to be the game for the CAAC Blue title.

Shawn and his Grand Ledge teammates will host undefeated Lapeer on Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.