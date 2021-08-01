Spartans’ 4-star recruit Alex VanSumeren, shares why he chose MSU over Alabama and other schools

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When it came time to make a decision on where he would play his college football, Essexville-Garber senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren knew specifically what he was looking for in a Division 1 program. Being 6’3” and 300 pounds while having the quickness of a cat is why college programs like Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Arizona, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan were all vying for him. Yet when Alex chose to decommit from the University of Michigan and choose to become a Spartan, it was with his future in mind.

“I had a lot of really good options, a lot of great coaches a lot of great schools to go to but MSU was the best one,” said VanSumeren. “The coaching staff from coach (Mel) Tucker to coach (Scottie) Hazelton to coach (Ron) Burton you know, I feel like they can…I can go there and I can be developed and that’s one of the main things for me. I wanna go to a school that’s going to be able to develop me and I think they’ll be able to do that.”

VanSumeren also told us that during his recuitment with MSU, it was the entire Spartans coaching staff that made a point to form a relationship with him. Which stood out in a big way.

“It was coach Tucker it was coach Hazelton the DC (Defensive Coordinator) obviously, coach Burton, coach (William) Peagler the running backs coach, I was able to build a friendship with almost everybody on the staff,” said VanSumeren. “Coach Burton obviously is a big reason why I picked Michigan State. I’ve got to know him very well, it’s somebody I would want to play for not only him but you know coach Tucker and coach Hazelton everybody on the staff.”

