Spartans’ battle with Buckeyes showed improvement even in fifth set loss

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Volleyball team has struggled to find their rhythm and identity during their first matches against Big Ten opponents. Last week during a press conference, head coach Cathy George explained that during a normal year without a global pandemic the Spartans would face opponents out of their conference as warmup matches before getting into the grueling competition of the Big Ten Conference.

George saw the matches against Ohio State as a perfect opportunity for the Spartans to continue to find their identity as they got more comfortable playing as a group with two key freshmen, Sarah Franklin and Celia Cullen, playing major roles in the Spartans’ starting rotation.

In the first match of the series against the Buckeyes, the Spartans continued their season-long streak of not winning a single set, losing 25-22. But in the second set of Monday night’s match, the Spartans found their cohesiveness and put together a seven-point run to take a 10-4 lead which resulted in winning their first set of the season with a 25-20 final tally.

The third set saw even more solid play from MSU as the Spartans put together several three and four-point runs which helped them win their second set of the season, winning the third set 25-18. In the fourth set, mistakes cost the Spartans dearly. Ohio State won the first six points of the set and pushed the match to a fifth set, winning 25-13.

In the fifth and final set, both teams traded kills but the Buckeyes were able to pull away by making a three-point run to take a 10-7 lead. Ohio State would finish off the fifth set and the series sweep of Michigan State with a final score of 15-10.

After the match, the Spartans shared that they were happy to win their first set of the season but being so close to winning their first match, made it a bitter-sweet feeling that they will build off of.

“I think there’s a lot of disappointment right now that we didn’t finish it off,” said head coach Cathy George. “It still kind of ticks you off that you didn’t come away with the victory so I’m sure we’re gonna use that as motivation as we practice this week.”

“It felt great, I think as a team we were able to come together and kind of gravel through that especially with that new rotation that we have,” said Franklin. “I think we were all able to execute so well and as a team. I think we needed that and it was a great first set win.”

“I think going into the fifth match we were all really excited I mean these are the moments that we live for,” said sophomore Cecilee Max-Brown. “We practice for them every day and every athlete wants to win in the fifth so I thought we were really energized and ready to go just, we made a few errors that didn’t go our way.”

Michigan State will now have over a week of practices to keep improving and learning each other’s playing styles before they head to Maryland to take on the Terapins in a two-match series that starts on Friday, February 12.