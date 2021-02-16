Spartans’ late goal helps them avoid déjà vu with Sun Devils

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State hockey team has had an interesting last 24 hours. After getting their hearts broken on Valentine’s Day due to a last-minute goal by Arizona State, the Spartans were looking for some payback in their rematch on Monday night.

From the drop of the puck, the Spartans were playing with more energy. Just five minutes into the first period Jagger Joshua tapped in his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, MSU’s Nicolas Müller was called for tripping giving Arizona State an opportunity on the power play.

The Sun Devils took full advantage of the penalty as Demetrios Koumontzis snuck the puck underneath Drew DeRidder’s glove hand to tie the game up at one goal apiece. In the third period, Müller redeemed himself by tapping in a goal while being pushed by an Arizona State player into the crease. The referees reviewed the goal and determined that the goal would stand giving the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

In the first game of the series, MSU had a goal review that went in their favor late in the game but the Sun Devils were able to score a game-winning goal with less than a minute left. So déjà vu was in the air as the third-period clock was winding down.

The Spartans were able to hold off the Sun Devils securing the 2-1 win and snapping a three-game losing streak. After the game, Müller and head coach Danton Cole told us how important it was to win tonight’s rematch.

“To get that win was really important and I feel like I think we have eight games left and then the playoffs so I feel really like positive,” said Müller. “If we get that power play more going, we had a goal yesterday a goal today, so I think if we can be dangerous in the power play we can definitely match every team and get a lot of wins in the last eight games plus the playoffs.”

“If I could take some parts out of last night and tonight you know I thought our power play was real good we scored right after the thing so that was some good signs,” said Cole. “I thought our composure was real good both nights we kinda hung in there. We always say hey play to the buzzer you know don’t lose the game just run out of time and last night we went to the buzzer and we got some more time. You know those things are good things to build on and we’ll have some good video and go from there but it does make you feel better.”

The Spartans will have some time to enjoy this win but the skating isn’t gonna get any easier because this week they have to prepare to go on the road to take on No. 4 Minnesota.