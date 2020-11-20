Spartans season opener skates to a stalemate

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After eight months of patience and preparation, the Michigan State hockey team dropped the puck on Thursday night for its season-opening game against Arizona State. The Spartans have nine freshmen on their roster this year but they didn’t let inexperience get in the way of making a solid first impression.

The first period saw back-and-forth battles on the boards from both teams and ended scoreless. Then in the second period, MSU’s Josh Noddler moved the puck around the back of Arizona State’s net then looked up to find Christian Krygier cutting toward the net. Noddler passed to Krygier who slap shot the puck home for the first Spartans goal of the season and for Krygier, a junior, the first goal of his Spartan career.

With four minutes left in the third period, Arizona State’s Chris Grando found a loose puck in front of the net and sent a wrist shot to the top left corner and in to tie the game up 1-1. Neither team was able to find the back of the net through the rest of the third period and throughout overtime, ending the game in a 1-1 tie.

After the game, MSU head coach Danton Cole and sophomore forward Josh Noddler, shared what they thought of the performance in the season opener.

“It was fine, I wish we could have figured out a way to finish it cause we get to learning all the same lessons then you get a win out of it,” said Cole. “Overall way more positives and lots of stuff to build on.”

“I thought we had a pretty good game tonight obviously you know with Arizona State having two games under their belt they have a slight advantage there,” said Noddler. “I thought we played a pretty good game and there’s obviously some stuff that we gotta continue to work on and clean up a bit. We’ll have a good night tonight, rest up and be ready tomorrow.”

The Spartans will be back on the ice tomorrow night to take on Arizona State for the second and final game of the series. The puck is set to drop at 6 p.m. and your 6 sports team will be there to bring you the highlights at 11:15 p.m. on the 5th Quarter.