Taylor Manson thankful for hometown support at Sunday’s meet & greet

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former East Lansing Trojan track star and now Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Taylor Manson, held a meet and greet event at the East Lansing High School track on Sunday afternoon. There were red white and blue balloons decorating the meeting area where Taylor was taking pictures with fans, friends, and family members while autographing cards that read “Dream big and always believe in yourself.”

When speaking with Taylor and her former head coach East Lansing girls track coach, Charles Pollard, they shared how aware they are of Taylor’s impact on her community and for those who hope to follow in her footsteps.

“It means a lot honestly, just like to have this opportunity to show them that it is possible like no matter where you come from or like how far away the dream might seem or how big it might be to just continue to like chasing after your goals and don’t let anyone like steer you away from that you can do it,” said Manson.

“I think it’s a good inspiration for these kids you know, I’m still coaching I’ll be coaching the team this spring and it’s just really good that they have someone that they can kinda look up to and say that Taylor Manson did it, maybe I can do it,” said Pollard.

We also asked Manson and Coach Pollard, what it means to see so much support from Manson’s hometown fans.

“It means a lot, they’re all very supportive been supportive since I was a kid so just to have this moment and like meet and greet new people and even people that I’ve known for forever it’s really…I love it so much and I don’t wanna say it makes me cry but happy tears of joy you know,” said Manson.

“It’s just been really exciting you know, it’s kind of a coach’s dream to have an athlete go make it to the Olympics, and then here she is back just enjoying everything,” said Pollard. “Coming back home this is her home basically her track and so it’s really great to have her come back and talk to her and just see her so yeah it’s been wonderful.”

Stick with our 6 Sports Team for continued coverage of our local Olympians and their hometown support.