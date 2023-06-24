LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos native and current Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton was in town Saturday to host his annual free youth football camp.

Moton ran the camp with the help of other former and current NFL players with Lansing ties including Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (Lansing Catholic), Packers rookie defensive end Karl Brooks (Sexton) and former Packers linebacker Brad Jones (East Lansing). A host of current Michigan State football players also helped out.

The camp was completely free for participants and the kids also got a t-shirt and a chance for pictures and autographs with the pro and college players.

Moton said he makes the camp free because he wants as many kids as possible to come outside, meet and learn from football role models in the Lansing area.

“I want them to get outside. I want them to get around these role models, these Michigan State players, these pros and former pros, guys who did it and guys who continue to do it,” he said. “I think it’s important for them to see what you can do when you put your mind to it, when you do the right things. I want them to see these examples and along with that, see the guys that are around that care about them and love them and want the best for them. And if it’s something I’m blessed enough to be able to do and finance, I’m happy to do it.”

The camp had its best year yet with 326 kids participating.

“It’s a unique situation when you can kind of link up a bunch of guys from the same area and do a camp,” said Rush, who has helped with the camp since it first started. “This is where it all started. High school ball in the area, playing for Coach Ahern and Lansing Catholic. I learned a lot at a young age and that got me an opportunity to go play at Central Michigan. So this is where it starts and it’s always good to come back to see where it started.”

“I had a great time,” said Moton. “I was kind of running around like a chicken with his head cut off a little bit but ultimately I realized just how much fun the kids were having and it really put me at ease.”