Tested by adversity all season, Jackson Lumen Christi ready for the postseason

The Jackson Lumen Christi baseball team prepares to hit in its game against Hudson, on May 29, 2021.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, but it’s how you finish. Those are words to live by for the Jackson Lumen Christi baseball team this season.

The Titans started the season with just six varsity players, the rest of the team had to follow school guidelines and quarantine after leaving the state, and had to miss their first five games of the season.

“It’s been a tough year,” Lumen Christi baseball coach, Paul Clifford said. “We’ve had to come down to the JV ranks and grab some guys there to help us out, but the guys get along really well, it’s good team chemistry, playing good defense – it’s coming together.”

On Saturday, Lumen Christi played its final two games of the regular season in a round-robin-style tournament with Hudson and Mattawan.

Mattawan is a Division 1 school and is another example of how the Titans are preparing themselves for the postseason, despite suffering a handful of losses. Lumen Christi entered the day with a 14-9 record and is still ranked 11th in Division 3, according to the latest Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

“Our conference is really good, it’s mostly Division 2 schools and we play some Division 1 schools, like Mattawan,” Clifford said. “We feel like that level of pitching and hitting and just that different level, Division 1, Division 2, really helps us get ready for the tournament.”

Lumen Christi begins its postseason run at home on Tuesday against Homer in the pre-districts.