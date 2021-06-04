Thornton returns to Michigan State to serve on Tom Izzo’s staff

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19. The school’s athletic department made the announcement Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)



EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s basketball coach, Tom Izzo, has found Drew Denisco’s replacement and he didn’t have to look far to find him.

One of his former players, Austin Thornton, is making his return to East Lansing and he will serve as the new video coordinator for the Spartans. A job Denisco left, back in May, to join Eastern Michigan’s staff.

Thornton went from a walk-on to a co-captain at Michigan State, playing for the Spartans from 2008-2012, where he was a part of three Big Ten regular-season championships.

This will be Thornton’s second ‘go-round’ serving on Izzo’s staff. The Sand Lake native was a graduate assistant at MSU from 2015-2017, before going on to play overseas in Switzerland, Australia, and Hungary.

