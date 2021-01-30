Third ‘Let them Play’ rally of the school year brings out thousands pushing for winter sports season

Thousands gathered outside the Michigan State Capital, on Jan. 30, 2021, for the third ‘Let them Play’ rally of the school year. This was to protest a decision made by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to postpone high school winter contact sports to Feb. 21, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the third time this school year, those in the state of Michigan came together for a ‘Let them Play’ rally at the Michigan State Capital.

The third rally was held due to a decision made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to push back high school winter contact sports to Feb. 21. Affecting basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, and competitive cheer.

“Even if we don’t agree with the masks because they are painful to play in, we will do it because we just want to play,” Ethan Coedy, of Coopersville High School, said to the crowd as one of the student-athlete speakers.

Over 20 student-athletes took the stage, just like Coedy, to speak to the jam-packed crowd.

Also speaking to those in attendance was, four-time Stanley Cup champion and former Detroit Red Wing, Darren McCarty who wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow winter contact sports to start.

“I’m here today to say ‘let them play,'” McCarty said to the crowd. “Please, Governor.”

Matt Seidl, athletic director and boys basketball coach at Olivet High School, has played a big role in the attempt to get winter contact sports going.

On Thursday, Seidl spoke to the Michigan House Oversight Committee to share his thoughts on why all high school sports should be playing.

Seidl attended Saturday’s rally and was impressed with the outcome and those that spoke.

“For people to come out on a Saturday, in this weather, and support this cause is great. It chokes you up a little bit hearing some of this stuff.”

As for the student-athletes, they hope their message is clear to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I just hope she sees how much sports mean to all of us, in the state of Michigan, and what she’s taking away from us,” Fowlerville senior forward, Brendan Young said.

Thousands of athletes, coaches and parents, from all across the state of Michigan, made their way to the State Capital on Saturday and all were there for the same reason.

They want to play the sport they love.

“Basketball means everything to me,” Young said. “I’ve been playing my whole life.”

“I love playing basketball,” Lansing Catholic freshman point guard, Anna Richards said. “It’s a way of staying happy and forming friendships.”

“This kind of thing, athletics in high school, 15, 16, 17 year-old’s, that’s their livelihood,” Seidl said. “This is what they’ve worked for, for years. They’re not in the work place yet. This is it and they’re taking it away, and it’s unfair.”