Tom Izzo officially announces staff changes for the upcoming season

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s been a busier summer than usual for Michigan State’s basketball coach, Tom Izzo, considering this is the first time in a decade he’s had to fill more than one position on his coaching staff.

When Dane Fife left East Lansing to join Mike Woodson’s staff at Indiana, Izzo needed to find a new assistant coach and today he revealed he’s going to fill Fife’s roll from within. Doug Wojcik, who is a veteran college basketball coach, returned to Michigan State to be Izzo’s recruiting coordinator prior to the start of the 2018-19 season and now he’s being promoted to be one of Izzo’s assistant coaches. A role he is no stranger too. Wojcik was an assistant under Izzo from 2003-2005.

Former All-Big Ten guard Mark Montgomery, who was an assistant coach under Izzo from 2001-11, will assume the role of recruiting coordinator.

It’s also not the only role Izzo had to fill either. With the departure of Drew Denisco, to Eastern Michigan, Izzo has hired one of his former players, Austin Thornton, to be the Spartans’ new video coordinator.

In a statement released by the university Izzo said, “I’m very excited to make the announcement for our staff for next season,” Izzo said. “This is the first time we’ve had some change in our staff in a while, but I think we have some great experience and it means even more when former players want to return to campus to be a part of building our future. Dwayne Stephens is one of our mainstays and will remain as our associate head coach while overseeing the entire staff and bringing together a group I am really excited to work with as we start the new season.”

For all the staff changes for MSU basketball for the 2021-22 season click this link: https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/6/7/m-basketball-mens-basketball-announces-staff-changes.aspx