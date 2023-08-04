LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College officially named Megan Hudson as the newest women’s basketball coach. The Waverly native suited up for the Lady Stars a year after they won the NJCAA National Championship and most recently was an assistant coach with the program.

“So I have been coaching at this game for a while now and I have seen things that I absolutely love and I would love to model and things that maybe didn’t work so I have been able to take those experiences as a coach and a player and really come up with a strong vision for our program,” Hudson said. “I think that the group of kids coming in and our returners is a great recipe for success and for them to be able to buy into that vision and believe in each other, I think it will be a lot of success for this next season.”

Six members of the 2022/2023 team were from Mid-Michigan and this upcoming season is no different.

“Our Capitol Area Activities Conference(CAAC) is a very strong conference so to be able to tap into some of those powerhouse schools and the local talent is a great opportunity for LCC,” Hudson said. “Specifically this incoming freshman class we have, it is loaded with local talent. We have people representing Dewitt, Haslett, Holt, and Waverly which is really exciting for me.”

Some of the incoming freshmen that will be suiting up for the blue and white this season include Dewitt’s Alex Charles and Peyton Anderson as well as Ellie Humble from Haslett, Bailey Hosford and Kailyn Howard from Holt.