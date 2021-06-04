Williamston claims fifth straight district title

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – For the fifth straight season, the postseason tournament has been played, the Williamston girls soccer team found itself in a position to win a district title.

On Thursday, the Hornets welcomed Lansing Catholic into the Hornets’ Nest and scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the game, thanks to sophomore Emma Gorsline, who scored the Hornets’ first goal of the game and set the tone in this one.

“When you get a goal 30 seconds into the game, it kind of calms you down a little bit,” Williamston girls soccer coach, Steve Horn said. “Catholic is a great team so we wanted to get on the front foot and have a strong start.”

The strong and fast start by the Hornets is what lead to a 5-0 district title win over Lansing Catholic, and their fifth straight district title win.

The offensive star for Williamston was junior forward Kaley Douglass, who scored three goals in the win – It’s the first time Douglass has recorded a hat trick in high school.

“She’s a defender by trade, but I put her at center forward this year just because she’s got this knack for the goal,” Horn said. “The goals have been hard to come by, but the last few games, she’s really turned it on, and is starting to get them in the back of the net.”

“I had my teammates supporting me the whole way, I mean, they have full trust in me and I’m so thankful for that,” Douglass said. “All my friends were like, ‘You got it, you’re going to do great. He has faith in you, we all have faith in you.’ So, I was nervous in the beginning, but they put faith in me and I’ve really grown off of it.”

The Hornets’ have dominated their district for half a decade, sense the five district trophies, but what’s even scarier, for the rest of the district, is that Williamston won the title this year with just three seniors on the roster.

“We have a lot of talent, and the character is what these girls are all about,” Horn said. “They have tremendous character, they work hard, they work for each other. So coming into this year, I wasn’t sure if we’d be 14-2-1, but I knew we had a great group of girls and we had a chance to do something.”

“After not having our season last year, we worked so hard in the offseason, and we worked really hard together to get back to this point, and we worked hard as a team and I’m so proud of every one of us,” Douglass said.