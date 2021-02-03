Williamston’s Cade Conley officially signs to Central Michigan

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – As athletes all across the country put pen to paper on National Signing Day, Cade Conley joined them all and officially made his dreams come true.

Williamston’s star tight end/ wide receiver signed to play football at Central Michigan University.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Conley said. “It was the best decision I feel like for me and my family. It’s definitely an honor and I’m excited to become a Chippewa.”

Conley signed with CMU as a preferred walk-on. Meaning he will be treated like everyone else on the team and be given the same chance to play as a scholarship student-athlete.

CMU football coach, Jim McElwain keeps five scholarships in his back pocket, reserved just for walk-ons. Meaning Conley will be doing everything it takes to earn a football scholarship.

“They make even preferred walk-ons feel welcomed,” Conley said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to get one of those scholarships.”

Conley’s father, Tony Conley, knows the work ethic his son has, and is confident in his son’s ability to impress the coaching staff at CMU

“He’s always been the bigger kid. When he was in middle school he was a little chunky and some of his friends would make fun of him. We just told him ‘don’t worry about it, you’re going to stretch out. Keep working out. Everything is going to be fine,'” Tony Conley said. “He’s still grinding and he’s going to go up there and grind too.”

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree in the Conley family, when it comes to playing football. Tony played football at Ferris State University and has played a big role in Cade becoming a Division I athlete.

“We always thought sports would be an outlet to get money for college,” said Tony Conley. “We said let’s us this gift to get as much money as you can to help pay for school. That’s been at the forefront of what we preach.”

Of course, it wasn’t just Dad that got Cade to this point. Mom played a big role too.

“They always made sure I had faith and they made sure that I was always taken care of,” Cade Conley said about his parents. “They pushed me and wouldn’t let me lose faith all, even if I didn’t know where I was going to go or if I had no offers. They said to wait and trust the process.”

Even in the shorten 2020 season, Cade put his talent on full display. In Williamston’s regional championship win over Milan, Cade had three receiving touchdowns.

“Coach (Steve) Kersten has helped me immensely,” Cade Conley said about his high school coach. “He came to me as a freshman and said ‘you might not be on varsity your freshman or sophomore year, but junior year you’re going to be a big-time play maker for us.'”