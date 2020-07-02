Luke Snyder – 6 News Jackson bureau reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Passionate, compassionate, positive, loyal, dependable

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Other places I’ve lived: I recently lived in North Carolina for four years while my wife attended medical school. I was born, and raised in Colorado.

I graduated from: The University of Colorado, Go Buffs

I’ve been doing what I do for: I worked in sports for four years covering North Carolina college, and high school athletics before coming to WLNS as a news reporter in August 2019.

Most interesting assignment: To be honest, I’ve done so many. There are tons and tons of great people in Michigan doing incredible things to make their communities better places. Most recently, I did a story on a man who came out of a coma after battling for his life due to the Coronavirus. During the pandemic I also have met people from all over doing whatever they can to help people in need. They inspire me.

I have a knack for: Wearing my heart on my sleeve, and shanking drives on the golf course

I’m passionate about: Sports were my life growing up. I miss playing…but watching on the couch isn’t so bad.

I can’t stop talking about: My Denver Broncos

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Hanging out with my wife, and our two dogs, on a golf course, or on my couch watching a game.

Other places you may have seen me: I go to Starbucks, and Chipotle way too often

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Gameday at MSU,

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people, and summer.

Fun fact: I met my wife on an airplane.

Anything else you want viewers to know: I really do care about what I do, and I never take for granted anybody letting me share a part of their story.

Where to connect with me: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram Facebook:WLNS Luke Snyder, Twitter @wlnsluke, Instagram Luke_Snyder