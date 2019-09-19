MARK R. BAILEY

Mark Bailey received his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1985 and a degree in Business from Ferris State University in 1981. He was admitted to the State Bar of Michigan in 1985. Mr. Bailey started his career as a prosecuting attorney in Shiawassee County. He has been a litigator in private practice since 1987.

Mr. Bailey’s practice focuses primarily on family law and all matters pertaining to divorce, including custody, visitation, property settlement and alimony. He has been in front of virtually every judge in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Jackson, Shiawassee, Gratiot and Ionia counties, as well as many other Circuit Courts throughout mid-Michigan. Mr. Bailey is concerned that many people do not understand their rights regarding divorce and are willing to simply take their spouse or Court’s initial offers without determining whether they are entitled to receive more.

Mr. Bailey also focuses on counseling men in divorce cases to assist them in eliminating some of the common mistakes that are made prior to the time a case is filed and will answer difficult questions such as whether a party should move out of the house prior to filing. Mr. Bailey has successfully represented thousands of clients in divorce and custody matters and can fully assist his clients in navigating the turbulent waters of a divorce.

The lawyers in Mr. Bailey’s office specialize in family law and have over eighty years of combined experience. His courteous support staff is also skilled in family law matters and has over forty years of combined experience.

