MATTHEW J. BAILEY

Phone:

517-349-2800

Fax:

Okemos, Michigan

Okemos, Michigan

Matthew Bailey graduated from the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business in 2011. He then received his Juris Doctor degree from the Michigan State University College of Law where he graduated with honors in 2014. Following graduation, Matthew clerked at the Michigan Court of Appeals while he awaited his bar exam results.

Matthew’s practice focuses primarily on family law and all matters pertaining to divorce, including custody, visitation, property settlement, and alimony. In addition to trial advocacy, Mr. Bailey also practices in the Michigan Court of Appeals. He has authored numerous successful briefs and has participated in oral arguments before the court.

Matthew is an active member of the Ingham County Bar Association and the Young Lawyers Society. He is a diligent advocate that places emphasis on the importance of written and spoken word. With his training, he is able to quickly identify issues and develop strategies that lead to solutions.

In his free time, Matthew enjoys playing golf, traveling, and exploring the vast coastline of The Great Lakes.

Areas of Practice