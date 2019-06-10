The Mattress Source http://www.lansingbeds.com

Address:

2650 E Grand River Ave Ste E

East Lansing, MI 48823

Phone:

(517) 333-4233



We are a Lansing Michigan based company. At Mattress Source we pride ourselves on providing our customers with local, quality products. Our mattresses are produced by Capitol Bedding here in Lansing. Capitol Bedding has quality construction differences you can see and feel. Local manufacturing means you pay for a superior mattress – not shipping or warehouse fees. These Capitol Bedding mattresses feature a unique upright-slat support system, ensuring that every morning you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start your day.

Mattress Source is not a furniture store. By selling only mattresses, our experienced staff can focus on making sure our customers find the best mattress to provide a better night’s sleep. We are committed to making your new purchase as stress-free as possible with delivery and pickup/disposal available. With two locations to serve you, one in Lansing on West Saginaw, and another in East Lansing on Grand River, we are easy to find.

Everyone spends 1/3 of their life sleeping — we are here to help make 33% of your life 100% better. Come see us today and start getting the comfort and support you and your family deserve.