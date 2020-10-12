M.C. Molds, Inc.

M.C. Molds, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a builder of blow molds and custom tooling to serve the plastics industry. We have grown and improved each year since our incorporation and the future continues to look bright. Today we pride ourselves on being an expert in the field of bottle and mold design, mold making, and mold repair and refurbishment.

We have continued our growth by utilizing our experience and combining advanced blow mold and metal working technologies with the design and craftsmanship of our experienced team.

The ongoing investment in our staff, technology, and equipment shows our commitment to supply customers with the most technologically advanced molds. Our customers benefit from our investments through exceptional service, quality, reduced lead time, and outstanding tool life.