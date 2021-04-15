McCarthy Building Companies is a community-based general contractor with over 5,000 salaried and craft employees nationwide. While serving multiple building markets with offices across the United States, they are known and recognized as a Top Solar Builder. Over the past two decades McCarthy has played a significant role in developing the solar and renewable energy industry, and has built more than 5 gigawatts of utility-scale solar projects that are powering communities from coast-to-coast, and creating thousands of new clean energy jobs for workers in the Midwest and across the county.

