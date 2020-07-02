Megan Schellong – 6 News digital journalist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Three words: Active, Enthusiastic, Thoughtful Two Phrases: “You got this.” // “Be better than yourself.”

Hometown: A small town in Connecticut

Other places I’ve lived: California and Connecticut

I graduated from: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

I’ve been doing what I do for: One year

Most interesting assignment: creating a tracking map for the state’s 2019 Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases

I have a knack for: making information visually insightful

I’m passionate about: educating the public about the ways the law has perpetuated inequities in communities of color

I can’t stop talking about: how important it is to keep the momentum of the Black Lives Matter Movement going after the news cycle prioritizes a different topic.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: spending time outdoors, baking something delicious or learning Mandarin

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: The MSU Dairy Store

What I love most about mid-Michigan: That it stays light out until almost 10:00 p.m. in the summer.

Fun fact: I ran a half-marathon in a tutu through DisneyWorld

Where to connect with you: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: Twitter: @meganschellong