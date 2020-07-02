Megan Schellong – 6 News digital journalist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Three words: Active, Enthusiastic, Thoughtful Two Phrases: “You got this.” // “Be better than yourself.”
Hometown: A small town in Connecticut
Other places I’ve lived: California and Connecticut
I graduated from: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
I’ve been doing what I do for: One year
Most interesting assignment: creating a tracking map for the state’s 2019 Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases
I have a knack for: making information visually insightful
I’m passionate about: educating the public about the ways the law has perpetuated inequities in communities of color
I can’t stop talking about: how important it is to keep the momentum of the Black Lives Matter Movement going after the news cycle prioritizes a different topic.
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: spending time outdoors, baking something delicious or learning Mandarin
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: The MSU Dairy Store
What I love most about mid-Michigan: That it stays light out until almost 10:00 p.m. in the summer.
Fun fact: I ran a half-marathon in a tutu through DisneyWorld
Where to connect with you: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: Twitter: @meganschellong