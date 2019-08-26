Meijer Fan Fest kicks off before Spartan football home games

The Meijer Fan Fest is located on Munn Field and takes place prior to every MSU Football home game. Fans are invited to join in the fun beginning 3 hours before kick-off every week. The Meijer Fan Fest includes a football toss, photo opportunities with the 6-foot tall Spartan letters, younger Spartans can enjoy the fan prep station where they can meet some of the MSU Cheer team and get game ready with face painting. Fans can also enjoy the live broadcast of the WJR pregame show, food sampling from various partners, ice cream from the MSU Dairy Store and other concession samples. Every week Harvest Solar will award one lucky fan with a football signed by Coach Dantonio. The Meijer Fan Fest has quickly become a tradition for families to stop at during their gameday!

The fun all takes place on Munn Field just west of Spartan Stadium and south of Munn Arena. Here’s a map:

There is fun for the whole family! Take a look at a hint of some of the fun from last season!

















Send your favorite photos from your visit to Fan Fest here! Then watch for your photos to be added weekly.

Thinking about coming to watch the Michigan State Spartans this year? Here’s this year’s schedule of games. When you come to the Fan Fest and then go into the stadium for the game, there are some important things to remember:

Stadium policies

Spartan Stadium gates open 1.5 hours prior to kickoff. Suites, Huntington Club, and Student entrance open 2 hours prior to kickoff. For the easiest route to your seats, enter the stadium through the gate(s) indicated on your ticket. For security reasons, once you exit the stadium you may not re-enter. In order to ensure adequate seating, everyone must have a ticket for admission into Spartan Stadium. Please arrive early!

Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items to football games at Spartan Stadium. For the safety and enjoyment of all fans, we request that you assist us by leaving prohibited items at home or in your vehicle. We are unable to provide storage for any of these items. MSU police also ask fans to review the Spartan Stadium evacuation plan.

Permitted items

Seat cushions without backs or zippered sections that cannot be used as a bag

Binoculars (but leave the case at home)

Pagers and cell phones (but leave selfie-sticks at home)

Small cameras and radios (but leave cases at home)

Blankets and rain apparel (no umbrellas)

One factory sealed 20-oz. bottled water per person

Prohibited items

Purses or bags of any size

Weapons

Containers of any kind, including aerosol cans and spray cans

Umbrellas, flags and flagpoles

Alcoholic beverages and food of any kind

Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks. and open bottled water

Camcorders and tripods and selfie-sticks

Strollers

Non-approved chair backs (rent an approved chair back; call Spartan Ticket Office for details)

Projectiles

Other potentially dangerous objects

For the health and enjoyment of all spectators, all tobacco products are prohibited on campus.